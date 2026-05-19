New Music Radar: 12 bands to wrap your ears around

The underground’s doing just fine — to prove it, here’s the new music actually worth your time this week.

We get sent a lot of tracks every week, but every now and then there’s a batch that cuts through for the right reasons.

From dreamy shoegaze and AI-assisted experimentation to scrappy punk and emotional indie-pop, here are 11 artists worth throwing into your rotation right now.

The Satisfactory – ‘Yesterday’s Tomorrow’

Dreamy, shoegazey indie-pop that feels gently untethered from reality. The Satisfactory balance haze and melody nicely, giving ‘Yesterday’s Tomorrow’ that late-night headphone glow.

Lucky Punks – ‘ADHD’

Pure chaos in the best way possible. Lucky Punks lean all the way into high-energy hooks and scrappy punk momentum on ‘ADHD’, sounding like the kind of band built for sweaty launch shows (This Friday May 22) and blown-out speakers.

30P – Sampling In Reverse

Australian songwriter-producer 30P is doing something genuinely interesting here: building an AI-assisted album entirely from their own demos, voice memos and sketches. Sampling In Reverse feels messy, political and weirdly human, especially on standout cuts like ‘Fade Away’ and ‘Power Lines’.

Frankie Flowers – ‘Lets Talk About Last Night’

Indie-pop with enough punch to stick instantly. Frankie Flowers keeps things clean and catchy here, with huge vocals and a bassline that does most of the heavy lifting in the best possible way.

Felicity Kircher – ‘Break It Nice’

Felicity Kircher hides heartbreak inside something deceptively bright on ‘Break It Nice’. It’s bittersweet alt-indie-pop with enough charm to soften the emotional damage.

Priyanka Luxx – ‘The Greatest’

South Australian songwriter Priyanka Luxx leans into honest storytelling and warm acoustic textures, drawing from motherhood, relationships and everyday life. ‘The Greatest’ feels deeply personal without ever becoming overworked.

Summer Rosee – ‘Silver Screen Dream’

At just 14, Queensland indie-pop artist Summer Rosee is already chasing cinematic ambition. ‘Silver Screen Dream’ pulls from nostalgia and old Hollywood romance, landing somewhere between diary entry and coming-of-age soundtrack.

Dawn In The Dark – ‘Can’t Count Me Out’

There’s a real sense of determination pushing through Dawn In The Dark’s debut visuals and releases. With Pakistani guitarist Khurram Waqar in the mix, the band bring a slightly heavier edge to their emotionally charged alt-rock sound.

Bizzo – ‘Dreams and Desires’

Adelaide-based rapper Bizzo pulls from a life shaped by displacement, survival and ambition, turning it into something cinematic and emotionally direct. ‘Dreams and Desires’ feels raw in a way a lot of polished hip-hop doesn’t anymore.

JXCKY – ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

Melbourne artist JXCKY continues carving out one of the more theatrical lanes in Australia’s alt-pop underground. Blending trap, rock and emotional confession, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ sounds like total identity collapse turned into something strangely euphoric.

Gerdz

North Jakarta punk outfit Gerdz are chasing big, easy-listening punk hooks without losing the grit underneath. Their sound is built for movement — loud guitars, distortion and enough energy to soundtrack the daily grind.

Volynka – Staycation

Athens outfit Volynka channel post-punk anxiety, grunge textures and no-wave chaos into something genuinely abrasive and compelling. Their latest material digs into post-lockdown alienation with enough noise and tension to leave a mark.