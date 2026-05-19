Tash Sultana signs first global label deal with BMG after years of independence

Tash Sultana turns up the volume.

After a decade of revolutionary independence, Australian multi-instrumentalist Tash Sultana has finally signed their first global label partnership with BMG.

Known for building a breathtaking career from bedroom lo-fi loops to headlining world stages, Sultana amassed billions of streams and platinum plaques entirely on their own terms.

This new deal, covering future recordings and their acclaimed catalogue (which reverts to Sultana in 2030), marks a strategic shift rather than a sellout.

“I wanted to see how far I could take it on my own… to enter a partnership from a place of strength,” Sultana explained.

Having sold out tours across five continents with hits like ‘Jungle’ and the ARIA-winning Flow State, the artist is now poised for an even bigger evolution.

With BMG’s global machinery behind them and new music already in the pipeline, this partnership promises to amplify Sultana’s genre-defying roar without muting the singular, independent spirit that built it.