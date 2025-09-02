Tash Sultana Locks in 2026 UK and European Arena Dates

Tash Sultana announces 2026 Return To The Roots UK and European arena tour.

As BIGSOUND 2025 kicks off today, Tash Sultana has added to the buzz by announcing a major UK and European arena run for 2026.

Sultana has confirmed the Return to the Roots 2026 arena tour, bringing their raw, loop-driven sound back to UK and European stages.

The Australian multi-instrumentalist will kick things off at Madrid’s Movistar Arena on March 11, before hitting Paris, Antwerp, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Vienna, Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and Amsterdam.

The run closes with two massive shows at Dublin’s 3Arena on March 28 and London’s OVO Arena Wembley on March 31.

Joining Sultana throughout Europe and the UK are support acts Jeremy Loops and South Summit.

Pre-sale tickets go live from Wednesday, September 3 at 10 am, while general sale begins Friday, September 5.

Fans can access pre-sale links by responding to Sultana’s Instagram post.

Before the arena tour, Sultana will return to Australia this October for their first headlining tour in over six years.

Three special east-coast dates are set in Meanjin/Brisbane (October 1 at Fortitude Music Hall), Eora/Sydney (October 3 at Enmore Theatre), and Naarm/Melbourne (October 4 at the Forum).

These shows follow a high-voltage North American run and mark a heartfelt homecoming. Supporting artists include Perth’s indie-folk group South Summit and Sydney’s soulful rising star Ben Swissa.

Tickets opened via pre-sale from August 6 and general sale on August 8.

Sultana’s Return to the Roots EP, released earlier this year, signals a creative reckoning.

It revisits the spontaneous loop-based artistry that first catapulted them to global recognition, marrying authenticity with intricate musicianship.

The EP earned coverage on triple j, landed on Spotify’s The Local List and Apple Music’s Heaps Indie, and received glowing praise from outlets including Rolling Stone Australia.

As anticipation builds, fans can expect a raw and unfiltered showcase of the artistry that made Sultana a global phenomenon.

Full list of 2026 tour dates: