Gary Murakami Steals the Show in Earl Sweatshirt’s Playful ‘CRISCO’ Visual

Earl Sweatshirt Hires Imposter for “CRISCO” Video, Blurring Lines Between Humour and Introspection

Earl Sweatshirt continues to subvert expectations with the music video for “CRISCO” from his latest album Live Laugh Love.

Fans were surprised to find an impersonator taking center stage, turning the performance into a playful, thought-provoking visual experience.

Following the immersive LA listening event, Earl Sweatshirt has dropped the official music video for “CRISCO,” expanding on the imposter stunt with 90s-style handheld camera charm.

The clip follows a panel auditioning performers to stand in for Earl, ultimately selecting Gary Murakami, who looks nothing like him.

“No one could spot the difference,” the panel jokes, amplifying the absurdity.

The faux Earl trains for his time on the stage, which is featured throughout the video. When the time comes, Gary interacts with the space in ways that capture the tension between presence and absence, highlighting what it means to inhabit someone else’s persona while the real Earl watches from the wings.

Playful, chaotic, and self-aware, the video translates the humour and surreal energy of the live event into a concise, cinematic narrative that’s as funny as it is clever.

Musically, Live Laugh Love sees Earl balancing high-energy grooves with tender, introspective moments. Tracks like “Tourmaline” and “Forge” explore fatherhood, relationships, and self-reflection, while others, including “Heavy Metal aka ejecto seato!,” showcase his playful absurdity. The loose, unpredictable flow complements his stream-of-consciousness lyricism, drawing listeners into the textures of his mind.

The album feels like an intimate snapshot of Earl’s current life, blending personal milestones with a signature, avant-garde style that fans have come to admire.

The visual for “CRISCO” ties into the album’s broader aesthetic, which is both intimate and surreal.

The imposter concept mirrors the LP’s playful tension between vulnerability and bravado, amplifying the humor and introspection that runs through the project.

Combined with the unique capsule collection of onesies and baby bibs, Earl extends his art beyond music, inviting fans into a world that’s both whimsical and deeply personal, grounded in his evolution as an artist and a father.

Live Love Laugh is out now, listen here.