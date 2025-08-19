Live Love Laugh: Earl Sweatshirt Confirms New Album

Earl Sweatshirt confirms new album and unveils Live Laugh Love with surreal LA listening party… without showing up.

Earl Sweatshirt has never done things the conventional way, and his latest album rollout proves it.

On Friday night, fans packed into a Los Angeles venue for the first listen of his new project Live Laugh Love, but the rapper himself was nowhere in sight.

Instead, the event featured a faux “Earl” performing his songs, album-themed cocktails, exclusive merch, and a zine with contributions from Donald Glover, Vince Staples, Dave Chappelle, The Alchemist, and more.

The offbeat spectacle set the stage for the official release this Friday, August 22, marking Earl’s first full-length since 2023’s Voir Dire.

In an Instagram post highlighted by Complex, the night unfolded in an almost “you just had to be there” fever dream; part performance stunt and part house party.

A DJ spun the record front to back before a fake “Earl” in a Supreme cap appeared to lip-sync his tracks, while guests downed Live Whiskey, Laugh Vodka and Love Tequila.

Tees hinting at a possible tracklist flew off the merch table, and a free zine featuring contributions from Donald Glover, Vince Staples, Dave Chappelle and more made its way through the crowd. From the sidelines, Zack Fox filmed it all, immortalising the chaos as the room dissolved into a dance floor.

Earl’s last project, 2023’s Voir Dire with The Alchemist, carved out a moody, understated lane. Built on dusty loops, sharp imagery, and Earl’s trademark restraint.

It was the kind of record that rewarded patience, revealing new textures the deeper you sat with it. Now, with Live Laugh Love, the tone feels different.

The surreal rollout, complete with a decoy performer, themed cocktails, and a zine filled with heavyweight contributors, perhaps signals a project that leans into playfulness while still carrying the weight of his lyricism.

If Voir Dire was inward-looking, Live Laugh Love looks set to expand the frame.

Have a listen here to Earl’s most recent work in the wake of his upcoming release.