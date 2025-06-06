Green Room With Ben Swissa

Ben Swissa takes over Happy Mag’s Green Room for a Diablo IV sesh!

Ben Swissa brought his A-Game to Happy Mag’s Green Room for a quick gaming break, jumping into Diablo IV and soaking up the game’s killer soundtrack.

The Sydney-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer is buzzing from the release of his debut EP HUSH, a four-track project that really shows what he’s all about.

With tracks like Angel, Superficial, Hush, and Feeling Lost, the EP hits differently. “Being my first body of work, it holds some of the very first songs written, and those songs have a special place in my heart. I wanted to create something that is a clear representation of who I am and my sound. Being a guitar player from the age of 5, I’ve gotten into lots of different types of music in my short 19 years of existence. This feels like a compilation of the music that’s touched my heart and feels the most ‘me.’ From the softer ballads with tracks like ‘Angel’ and ‘Before It Gets Worse,’ to the more funk-inspired jams like ‘HUSH’ and ‘Superficial,’ this EP captures a snapshot of the music journey so far, and I’m proud of the love and work poured into it.”

At just 19, Ben’s already carving out his own lane in the music world. The five tracks on HUSH were recorded between Australia and the US, featuring collabs with Zhone (Charlie XCX, Troye Sivan) and M-Phazes (Ruel, Amy Shark).

The EP is a reflection of his life — school, friends, relationships, and finding his place in the world.

With his Ben Swissa & Friends: Live Music Series in full swing, it’s clear he’s got a passion for collaborating and jamming out with local talent.

