Brunswick’s Unpretentious Haven for Live Music and Late-Night Revelry

The Bergy—short for The Bergy Seltzer—is Brunswick’s answer to Melbourne’s ever-gentrifying nightlife: a no-frills, all-vibe dive bar where the drinks are stiff, the laughs are loud, and the music hits just right.

Tucked along Sydney Road, this intimate spot is run by Frankie Cudmore and Brodie Brümmer, veterans of the beloved (and dearly departed) Brunswick Hotel.

When their former haunt shuttered after a freak accident, they carved out a new sanctuary just 200 metres down the road—a cozy, 100-capacity den with a well-worn wooden bar, a beer garden lined with faded music posters, and a retractable roof for summer nights.

Mondays are for free comedy nights, where hopefuls and seasoned acts alike take the mic—sometimes bombing, sometimes slaying, always unfiltered.

Weekends bring live music, from folk crooners like Albert Steeze to raucous garage-punk acts like BIFF, whose Skate Garage riffs turn the place into a sweatbox of nostalgia.

There’s no kitchen, just honest pours and pickle-back shots (thank Frankie’s Polish grandma for the recipe).

What sets The Bergy apart? It’s the kind of place where bartenders remember your name, where banned topics (Flat Earth, Beatles vs. Stones) spark the best arguments, and where the crowd—a mix of musos, locals, and strays—feels like family.

In a city losing its grit to glossy developments, The Bergy keeps Brunswick’s spirit alive: loud, loose, and happily unpolished.

The Bergy Seltzer

📍68 Sydney Rd, Brunswick

📞 (03) 9380 9790

🌐 thebergy.com.au