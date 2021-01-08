Greta Thunberg celebrated her 18th birthday by trolling flat-Earthers

Environmental-activist Greta Thunberg is a master of roasting her critics. Her latest victim is none other than flat-Earthers.

Greta Thunberg was easily one of 2020’s most influential people. Not afraid of standing up for herself or future generations, for that matter, the environmental activist has called out politicians, donated award winnings ($1million) to activist groups, and of course, mocked the shit out of Trump.

Today, we take a look at her newest endeavour… trolling flat-Earthers.

Flat-Earthers are pretty easy to make fun of, to be honest. There are multiple images of Earth from space, proving its spherical shape.

If, for some reason, that isn’t enough evidence for you, I’m afraid you’ve got it coming. Greta Thunberg has never been one to shy away from expressing her opinions, even if it is her 18th birthday.

This time around, Greta gets her dig across by sporting a hilarious hoodie that reads, “Flat Mars Society.” It’s especially amusing as the Flat Earth Society actually believe Mars is round. When fellow internet-troll Elon Musk tweeted “why is there no Flat Mars Society” years ago, the organisation actually responded, saying: “Unlike the Earth, Mars has been observed to be round. We hope you have a fantastic day!”

If only their logic could stretch back to our home planet. Still, you’ve gotta give them props for those manners.

Check out Greta’s birthday tweet and hoodie below: