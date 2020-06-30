Greta Thunberg calls out politicians for taking photos with her to “look good”

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been known to stand up for what she believes in, including calling out politicians who take selfies with her just to “look good”.

Speaking during a series for Swedish radio about her incredible activism, the 17-year-old pointed out the shallow attitudes she has encountered in some of the world’s leaders while embarking on her fight for change.

We all remember Greta’s famous words last year at the 2019 UN Climate action summit when she bravely told the world’s leaders, “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words… how dare you.”

Unfortunately, it seems her powerful words didn’t hit home for some of the world’s most high profile politicians, who Greta claims have taken advantage of her for publicity’s sake and made her feel used.

One of these leaders was German Chancellor Angela Merkel, though Thunberg later clarified that it wasn’t just Merkel who had made her feel this way.

“Presidents, prime ministers, kings and princesses came and wanted to talk to me. They saw me and suddenly saw the chance that they could take a photo with me for their Instagram account. Then the hashtag #savetheplanet” she said while speaking on the radio show.

“It seemed as if they had forgotten for a moment to be ashamed that their generation had let future generations down.”