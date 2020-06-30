Skegss announce special world tour for next month!

After releasing their latest single, Under The Thunder, Skegss have announced that they’ll be playing a string of shows at the Brunswick Picture House in northern NSW.

With coronavirus restrictions still in place, the gig will be seated with a strictly limited capacity. However, they’re playing four shows, so hopefully, you can squeeze in a spot.

Skegss’ Under The Thunder Black Tie World Tour will take place over four consecutive nights this July.

Having just released a catchy new single and accompanying video clip, Skegss are back on the Australian live music circuit and they’re ready to tear it up again on tour. Under The Thunder was recorded at The Grove Studios and follows in line with their raw garage and surf rock sound.

“This song is about enjoying the rollercoaster of life, no one can live forever so you may as well enjoy the seasons and becoming, there’s not always going to be a solution to some situations that you’re in so you have to take the good with the bad and ride it out and just enjoy a beer when you can,” writes Benny (Skeggs frontman).

The trippy clip features Toby’s old-school yellow Commodore and was directed by Kai Neville.

“We shot the whole video on 16mm film using mainly wide-angle lenses. It’s our second video with Kai Neville; he also did the ‘Road Trip’ video. It’s my car,” says Toby Cregan (Skegss bassist).

The Under The Thunder Black Tie World Tour will take place from July 8-11 at Brunswick Picture House. Dress code is strictly formal attire: no suit, no entry!

Both the Friday and Saturday night shows will be live-streamed for those fans who are not in close proximity to the northern NSW venue. Being one of the first coronavirus live shows happening in Australia, this one’s shaping up to be an entertaining tour.

It’ll be one of the most interesting Skegss tours you’ll probably ever see, featuring a magician, cheese platters, and limited edition merch created by Jack Irvine.

Tickets to the Under The Thunder Black Tie World Tour go on sale Wednesday, July 1st at 9AM (AEST). They’ll go quick, so be sure to snap ’em up while they’re still going!

Grab tickets and info here.

Wednesday 8 July, 6PM

Limited Capacity Crowd

Thursday 9 July, 6PM

Limited Capacity Crowd

Friday 10 July, 8PM AEST DOORS // 11AM BST

Limited Capacity Crowd + Live Stream

Saturday 11 July, 1PM AEST // Friday 10 July, 11PM EST / 8PM PST

Limited Capacity Crowd + Live Stream