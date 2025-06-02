[gtranslate]
Fans Stunned as Greta Thunberg wears Fontaines D.C.’s Jersey on Gaza Mission

by Alex Cooper

by Alex Cooper

Fans lose it as the activist reps the band’s charity jersey on a Gaza aid mission.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set social media ablaze after appearing in a video wearing Fontaines D.C.’s charity football jersey—a collaboration with Dublin’s Bohemians FC—during her high-risk ‘Freedom Flotilla’ voyage to Gaza.

The Irish band’s limited-edition shirt, emblazoned with Saoirse don Phalaistín (“Free Palestine”), was designed to fund medical aid, but fans never expected Thunberg to become its most high-profile model.

Fontaines D.C. and Greta Thunberg tee

Twitter erupted with reactions: “Greta Thunberg in a Fontaines D.C. top? What on earth?” and “Never had this crossover on my 2025 bingo card” trended as users shared screenshots of the clip.

The jersey—featuring a Palestinian flag and nods to Fontaines’ album ROMANCE—sold out last year, but resale prices spiked after Thunberg’s appearance.

While Thunberg’s mission aims to break Gaza’s blockade, fans are equally fixated on her unexpected merch flex. “First climate strikes, now post-punk fashion statements?” joked one fan.

Fontaines D.C. hasn’t commented, but their Instagram saw a flood of tags like #GretaXFontaines.

