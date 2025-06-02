Fans Stunned as Greta Thunberg wears Fontaines D.C.’s Jersey on Gaza Mission

Fans lose it as the activist reps the band’s charity jersey on a Gaza aid mission.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg set social media ablaze after appearing in a video wearing Fontaines D.C.’s charity football jersey—a collaboration with Dublin’s Bohemians FC—during her high-risk ‘Freedom Flotilla’ voyage to Gaza.

The Irish band’s limited-edition shirt, emblazoned with Saoirse don Phalaistín (“Free Palestine”), was designed to fund medical aid, but fans never expected Thunberg to become its most high-profile model.

Twitter erupted with reactions: “Greta Thunberg in a Fontaines D.C. top? What on earth?” and “Never had this crossover on my 2025 bingo card” trended as users shared screenshots of the clip.

The jersey—featuring a Palestinian flag and nods to Fontaines’ album ROMANCE—sold out last year, but resale prices spiked after Thunberg’s appearance.

Greta thunberg in a Fontaines DC shirt? What on earth https://t.co/xg3kNHytRk — lucas (C) (@lucas_hwl) June 1, 2025

While Thunberg’s mission aims to break Gaza’s blockade, fans are equally fixated on her unexpected merch flex. “First climate strikes, now post-punk fashion statements?” joked one fan.

Fontaines D.C. hasn’t commented, but their Instagram saw a flood of tags like #GretaXFontaines.