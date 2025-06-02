Shakira Axes Sixth Show Over Safety Issues While Pride Gig Hangs in the Balance

“Girl, get yourself here!” Mayor Bowser pleads as Shakira’s tour woes continue.

Shakira’s sixth concert cancellation has left fans—and even D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser—pleading for a rescheduled Pride performance.

The Colombian superstar was forced to scrap her World Pride 2025 show in Washington, D.C., citing the same equipment issues that derailed her Boston gig just days earlier.

“I have been counting the days, excited to be reunited with my fans,” Shakira shared in a statement, vowing to make it up to her supporters.

But Mayor Bowser isn’t waiting around—she took to the mic at a Pride event, shouting, “Shakira, girl, get yourself here! You got the rest of the week—we want to rock with you!”

The D.C. cancellation marks the latest hiccup in Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, which has faced multiple setbacks since kicking off in February.

From health scares in Peru to stage safety concerns in Colombia and Chile, the superstar has prioritised safety over the show, telling fans, “My heart is broken in a thousand pieces.”

While refunds are being issued, some fans vented online about last-minute cancellations, with one calling the repeated disruptions “unacceptable.”

Will Shakira pull off a surprise Pride appearance? D.C.—and Mayor Bowser—are holding out hope, stay tuned to see what happens.