LGBTQ+ Australians Scrap World Pride US Travel Plans Over Safety Fears

When ‘Land of the Free’ doesn’t include you—why queer Australians are saying no to the U.S

Queer Australians are canceling trips to Washington DC’s World Pride festival amid growing fears of discrimination and detention under Donald Trump’s second-term policies.

Many, including trans and same-sex couples, have abandoned travel plans due to concerns over border scrutiny and potential attacks.

Among them is Mik Bartels, a University of Canberra PhD student researching LGBTIQ+ healthcare discrimination, who withdrew from a funded conference trip over fears their visibly queer identity and academic work—which includes terms on the US government’s banned words list—could lead to detention.

“There was a very real possibility of being detained,” Bartels said to The Guardian Australia, highlighting the irony of missing a human rights conference due to potential rights violations.

Equality Australia has issued warnings to gender-diverse travellers and activists, citing risks of denial of entry, mistreatment, or detention.

World Pride organisers recently moved events from the Trump-controlled Kennedy Center after drag bans created “inhospitable” conditions.

A Canberra trans woman, who canceled her trip with her wife, said even progressive destinations aren’t worth the risk of border issues.

Meanwhile, Destination DC insists the festival will remain safe and welcoming, despite reports of cancellations.

For many, however, the celebration of pride has been overshadowed by fear. As Bartels put it, “It feels like a kick in the guts.”