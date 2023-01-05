Kim Petras revealed as surprise headliner for Sydney WorldPride closing party

Kim Petras is headlining the Sydney WorldPride 2023 closing concert, Rainbow Republic, alongside Peach PRC, Alter Boy, Vetta Borne and more.

Kim Petras is set to headline Rainbow Republic – the closing celebration for Sydney WorldPride 2023: “So excited to be back in Sydney,” shared the German pop star on Instagram. “See u at Sydney WorldPride’s closing concert Rainbow Republic presented by Optus on Sunday March 5 !”

Alongside Sam Smith, Petras made LGBTQ+ history last year. The pair became the first non-binary and trans solo artists respectively to hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, thanks to their collaborative pop hit, Unholy.

Petras will be joining a star-studded lineup composed of Aussie pop songstress and TikTok icon Peach PRC, Sydney R&B/hip hop artist BTV, Perth-hailing “queerelectro pop band” Alter Boy, and Melbourne soul artist Vetta Borne.

Rainbow Republic kicks off on Sunday, March 5 at 3pm, taking over Sydney venue, The Domain. Tickets are available via Moshtix here. Discounted tickets are also available for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples via Mobtix.

“As we program a full day of music, it was really important to us to book LGBTQIA+ musicians first,” declares Kate Wickett, chief executive of Sydney WorldPride. “This is just a taste of the line-up and represents the incredible talent that abounds in the rainbow community and will be sure to have the Domain rocking this summer.”

For more information on the Sydney WorldPride 2023 program, head to sydneyworldpride.com.