Yo Teach, Big Thief is inviting you to soundcheck

You think the band would want to catch a break after their recent World tour, but no, it appears that Big Thief are keen to get kids out of the classroom to talk creativity amidst soundchecks.

We are loving the mood bands are bringing to 2023. Among the many heart-warming and cool moments bands have been thus far displaying this side of the New Year, Big Thief might have just topped it with an open invitation to teachers to hit them up, as they travel around the States on their 2023 tour.

Putting education at the forefront, Big Thief is engaging students in a bid to promote discussion around creativity. Sharing via Instagram today, the band shared this invite:

Dearest educators and students

Big Thief is looking to bring an educational component to the touring process by offering open invitations for teachers to bring their students to our soundchecks on the upcoming 2023 US tour. Our hope is that students would be able to come to see the soundcheck and ask questions and share in a discussion about creativity, music, playing shows, songwriting or whatever!

Teachers–we would love to hear if you are interested in participating and how we can organize this so that it is of most benefit to your students. If you are interested in bringing your class to a soundcheck, and/or have any ideas that you think would help us get the ball rolling and make this experience as accessible and organized as possible, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at this email address: [email protected]

Let’s chat and hopefully see some of you at soundcheck. Love Big Thief