Empire of the Sun announce 2023 Australian tour

Empire of the Sun is one of Australia’s most successful electronic music acts. Forming in Sydney in 2007 and comprised of members lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Luke Steele producer and Nick Littlemore. The band’s music is a blend of pop, rock, and dance elements, and is known for its grandiose, theatrical style.

The group gained widespread popularity in the late 2000s with their debut album Walking on a Dream which spawned the hit singles We Are the People and the record’s title track. The album received critical acclaim and was certified double platinum in Australia. Empire of the Sun’s follow-up album Ice on the Dune was released in 2013 and was also well-received by critics, including the hit single Alive which remains the band’s most successful single to date.

In addition to their work with Empire of the Sun, both Steele and Littlemore have also pursued successful solo careers. Steele is the lead singer of the alternative rock band The Sleepy Jackson, and Littlemore has worked with artists such as Elton John and Pnau. Empire of the Sun have won several awards for their music, including ARIA Awards for Best Group and Best Single for Walking on a Dream, and a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album for Ice on the Dune.

Their upcoming live tour is one fans won’t want to miss.