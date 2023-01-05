Empire of the Sun announce 2023 Australian tour

Empire of the Sun fans rejoice! The multi-platinum Australian indie electronica duo have announced a three-show tour of Australia taking place next month.
For the first time since 2017 Empire of the Sun will be touring Australia. Beginning with yesterday’s announcement that the duo would perform at Melbourne’s Now & Again festival, the celebrated duo have now announced an additional Sydney and Brisbane show.
Kicking off on the 18th of February at Now & Again, Empire of the Sun will then move to Sydney’s Enmore Theatre for a show on the 22nd before concluding the short tour with a show at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on the 25th.
Empire of the Sun is one of Australia’s most successful electronic music acts. Forming in Sydney in 2007 and comprised of members lead vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Luke Steele producer and Nick Littlemore. The band’s music is a blend of pop, rock, and dance elements, and is known for its grandiose, theatrical style.
The group gained widespread popularity in the late 2000s with their debut album Walking on a Dream which spawned the hit singles We Are the People and the record’s title track. The album received critical acclaim and was certified double platinum in Australia. Empire of the Sun’s follow-up album Ice on the Dune was released in 2013 and was also well-received by critics, including the hit single Alive which remains the band’s most successful single to date.
In addition to their work with Empire of the Sun, both Steele and Littlemore have also pursued successful solo careers. Steele is the lead singer of the alternative rock band The Sleepy Jackson, and Littlemore has worked with artists such as Elton John and Pnau. Empire of the Sun have won several awards for their music, including ARIA Awards for Best Group and Best Single for Walking on a Dream, and a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album for Ice on the Dune.
Their upcoming live tour is one fans won’t want to miss.
Empire of the Sun 2023 Australian tour
Saturday, 18th February 2023
Now & Again Festival, Melbourne
Wednesday, 22nd February 2023
Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, 25th February 2023
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD