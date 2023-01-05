Lewis Capaldi responds after being mistaken for Susan Boyle

Lewis Capaldi has reacted to a fan’s comparison of him to Susan Boyle via TikTok: “Great start to the new year.”

Lewis Capaldi has taken to TikTok to remind everyone that he is, in fact, not Susan Boyle – a 61-year-old Scottish classical singer who took the world by storm in season three of Britain’s Got Talent, with her mesmerising rendition of I Dreamed a Dream.

It all started with this comment left by a fan on TikTok: “Lewis, my dad saw you on TV and thought you were Susan Boyle.” They were, in this case, referring to Capaldi’s NYE performance as part of the BBC’s Hogmanay celebrations.

Creating a video response, the 26-year-old singer-songwriter, who rose to fame roughly a decade after Boyle, said, “great start to the new year,” and captioned the clip, “i dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s.”

Of course, fans of the Somone You Loved hitmaker have flocked to the comments section, sharing their thoughts on this chucklesome comparison: “I laughed. Hard. Totally don’t look like her. But this was funny!” wrote one user. “Louis Tomlinson wanted to go out with Susan Boyle, it’s a compliment bestie,” added another. See the video for yourself below.