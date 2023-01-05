Nirvana to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at Grammys

Nirvana is to be awarded the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Grammy at a Special Merit Award Ceremony.

Nirvana is to receive a lifetime achievement award for their undeniable contribution to rock n roll and for sparking what the Grammy’s consider ‘a seismic shift in global youth culture’.

Adding to the band’s 2014 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Nirvana is being awarded The Recording Academy to Lifetime Achievement, alongside fellow recipients Bobby McFerrin, Nile Rodgers, The Supremes, Slick Rick, Ma Rainey and Ann and Nancy Wilson from Heart.

The Lifetime Achievement Award is decided by a vote held by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees “who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording,”

In a press release announcing this year’s recipients, the Recording Academy shared:

“Nirvana was formed in 1987 by Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic and emerged from the Pacific Northwest onto the world stage with the 1989 release of its debut album Bleach. Two years later Nirvana’s sophomore album Nevermind would spark a seismic shift in global youth culture.

Rising to No. 1 worldwide and featuring GRAMMY Hall of Fame® single “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Nevermind‘s impact would transform Cobain, Novoselic and Dave Grohl into one of the most successful and influential musical entities of all time.

Nirvana’s third and ultimately final studio album, In Utero, was released in 1993, completing an indelible run that returned rock ‘n’ roll integrity and passion to the top of the charts. With a 2014 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and more than 75 million records sold, Nirvana continues to be a singular inspiration for generations of fans and musicians the world over.”

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said he is excited to celebrate this group of legends: “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry – from technical to creative achievements – representing the breadth of music’s diverse community.

We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

The presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award will be held at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Award Ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Feb. 4.

You can catch the 2023 Grammys live on CBS Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m.