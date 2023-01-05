Young Lions drop new album ‘Make a Rainbow and Put It in the Sky’

Five long years since the band’s critically praised 2015 album Mr Spaceman , Young Lions have returned with more grit and ferocity than ever with Make A Rainbow and Put It in The Sky.

The Brisbane four-piece Young Lions, have dropped their long-awaited fourth studio album today, titled Make a Rainbow and Put It in the Sky. The band have delivered on the promise they showed with the album’s lead singles; Help (2018), Coming Home (2019), Pilgrim (2020), Kaleidoscope (2022), the title track Make A Rainbow and Put It in The Sky (2022), and the latest single, Run.

Their highly praised previous album Mr Spaceman landed #3 on the iTunes global album chart, and #3 on the AIR Album Charts as well as receiving adoration and applause from Rolling Stone who gave the album 4/5 and called Mr Spaceman a “record that explodes their sound into the heady, arena-ready territory.” That wasn’t the only praise for the boundary-pushing concept album that the band received, with The Sonic Sensory referring to the album as “…a flawless display of musicianship, songwriting, and atmosphere… It is peerless.”

Young Lions are loud and proud in the creative world. Across the cover art and video for their track Kaleidoscope is marked “Try to see things differently” which was the band’s guiding manifesto for the creation of Make a Rainbow and Put It in the Sky. There are no signs of slowing these guys down as they enter the next decade of their careers. They’ve racked up 11 million streams on Spotify alone, over 650,000 YouTube views, a 2013 debut album Burn which was coined “alternative Rock at its finest” as well as being praised by Rolling Stone for the band’s “undeniable charm” to their songwriting. They’re killing it and they’re not done yet.

Comprised of charismatic front-man, Zach Britt, bassist Morgan Castle, drummer Matt Gibson, and guitarist Ryan Alison, Young Lions celebrate their tenth year together in 2023.“Musically we are in a great spot,” says singer Zach Britt. “We aren’t trying too hard to be something we aren’t, we’re just being us and I don’t think it’s ever felt this good to play together.”

Make a Rainbow and Put it in the Sky is a journey of self-discovery. “The lyrics follow a character entering a party looking for some answers to life’s big questions,” explains singer Zach Britt. He feels it is up to the listener to interpret the albums as either a psychedelic trip or more of a metaphorical awakening. “I think we’re all after some purpose in life, no matter what shape that takes, we’re all trying to make a rainbow and put it in the sky.” The name of the album reflects the journey that Young Lions have been on during the making of this project. “The ups and downs have been unfathomable but the results are something we’ll forever be proud of” Zach reiterates. With a lyrical depth that is rooted around mental health, Zach shares that “A lot of these lyrics were penned a long time ago but still ring true for me today,”. Britt viscerally transports a lot of his own lived experiences and personal feelings into the songs.

Landing on triple j Unearthed’s spotlight of the week, their latest single Kaleidoscope has been lapped up by listeners. The titled track that was recently released, Make A Rainbow and Put It in the Sky has also scored attention from Home & Hosed’s, Declan Byrne, citing the track as “the sound of flexing muscles, heart included.”

Through transforming their skills and strengths musically, their track Kaleidoscope is the sound of truth for how far they’ve expanded since they began in 2013. Recorded and Mixed by Brock Weston from Brisbane band Bugs, the track adventures through the complexities that come with one’s mental health journey.

With lyrical punch such as the line “It’s your choice to be here, I can’t be the hero, it’s your call what you give away”, the themes drip in raw honesty. Zach holds this song close to his heart after a family member of his came close to taking their own life. “Just to witness their struggle, and the feeling of complete helplessness I had really started to question things, like for example ‘our Mothers love, was it all for nothing?’” he expresses in pure vulnerability. The track is a raging anthem for embracing self-help and dusting yourself off to keep on going through whatever shit it is you are going through.

Over the last five years, the band’s dynamics have shifted and evolved beautifully and significantly. Entering this new chapter of their lives has been a refreshing and awakening reset. “We’ve all come a long way and the brotherhood has never been stronger heading into this release,” says Britt. “I think the biggest change has been our respect for each other. We can talk things out and we know each other’s strengths and also where we can help each other be our best. The songs on our next album are so honest and we’re in the best headspace we’ve ever been to do this.”

Young Lions are passionate and fierce live performers. Over the past ten years, they’ve played all over the country, playing sold-out headlining shows, performing and massive festivals like Unify Gathering, and supporting the likes of Hands Like Houses, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Silverstein, Dream On Dreamer, Bayside, and Short Stack.

To coincide with their latest album’s release, Young Lions have announced their national tour which pops off in June 2023, promising that “these shows are going to be really special! We are so excited to be out there with all of you soon!”

Saturday, June 24, 2023 – Gallery Bar @ Oxford Art Factory – SYDNEY, NSW

Friday, June 30, 2023 – Crown & Anchor – ADELAIDE, SA

Saturday, July 1, 2023 – Northcote Social Club – MELBOURNE, VIC

Friday, July 14, 2023 – The Zoo – BRISBANE, QLD

I hope to catch them during their tour! In the meantime, I’m going to crank their new album and you should get into it too!