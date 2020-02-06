Short Stack have just announced a massive reunion tour

The rumours are true: naughties pop/punk idols Short Stack have just announced a reunion tour.

The trio will tour nationally this year, with shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney Adelaide, and Perth.

Short Stack have announced a massive Australian reunion tour this coming July and oh boy it’s going to be big.

The band dropped a number of clues this week leading up to the announcement, including a countdown which appeared on Frontier Touring‘s website. This sent social media into a frenzy, with people wondering whether all their noughties emo dreams might actually come true.

Shortstack released their debut album, Stack Is The New Black, back in 2009. Then, in 2012 they broke up for the first time, before reuniting briefly in 2015 to release Homecoming. It’s been five years since we last heard from the band.

Short Stack will be joined by Melbourne outfit Between You & Me. Presale opens on Monday 10th of February and general public opens on Thursday 13th of February. Head here for more info.

On a related note, it looks as though Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy might also be doing a joint tour of Australia soon.

In the meantime, relive the music (and the haircuts) of Short Stack. Tour dates below.

Short Stack 2020 Australian Tour

Thursday, 2nd July – The Triffid, Brisbane (All Ages)

Friday, 3rd July – 170 Russell, Melbourne (18+)

Saturday, 4th July – Metro Theatre, Sydney (All Ages)

Friday, 10th July – The Gov, Adelaide (All Ages)

Saturday, 11th July – Astor Theatre, Perth (All Ages)