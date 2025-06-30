Aldi Goes Full Mancunian with “Aldeh” Rebrand for Oasis Reunion Tour

Nostalgia sells, especially at £4.99.

In a playful tribute to Manchester’s legendary rock sons, Aldi has temporarily rebranded one of its stores as “Aldeh” – a cheeky take on the local Mancunian dialect – as Oasis prepares to kick off their long-awaited reunion tour this week.

The supermarket giant has transformed signage at its Bury New Road location, less than a mile from Heaton Park where the Gallagher brothers will play five sold-out homecoming shows later this month.

The rebrand coincides with the launch of 90s-inspired bucket hats bearing an “Aldimania” logo, priced at just £4.99, a clear nod to the band’s iconic Britpop era style.

The global tour marks Oasis’ first live performances since their 2009 split, spanning 41 dates across four continents.

Fans have been buzzing with anticipation, particularly after Liam Gallagher’s characteristically blunt warning that shows would start promptly at 8:15pm whether audiences were ready or not.

The Manchester dates at Heaton Park are expected to be particularly emotional, with the city already awash in nostalgia for the band that defined a generation.

Aldi’s temporary rebrand has struck a chord with locals and Oasis fans alike, with social media flooded by shoppers posing with the new “Aldeh” signage.

The move cleverly taps into the wave of excitement surrounding the reunion while celebrating Manchester’s distinct cultural identity.