Netflix & Space: NASA to Stream Launches & Moon Missions

Your next binge-watch? Real-life space exploration 🌍✨

Starting this summer, NASA will live-stream rocket launches, spacewalks, and breathtaking views of Earth from the ISS—exclusively on Netflix!

The move aims to bring space exploration to a global audience of over 700 million viewers, while still keeping NASA+ free on its own platforms.

NASA’s Rebecca Sirmons called it a “Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration,” ensuring the next generation can witness history “from their couch or phone.”

The agency hopes to top the 650 million viewers who watched the Apollo moon landing by broadcasting the upcoming Artemis missions (2026-2027) in stunning HD.

Netflix has already dabbled in space content, like its 2021 SpaceX docuseries, while Russia’s Roscosmos filmed a movie on the ISS.

Even Tom Cruise is set to star in the first Hollywood film shot in space—proving that the final frontier is now prime-time entertainment.