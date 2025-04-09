NASA’s $3 Million Moon Poop challenge: solving space’s stickiest problem

How NASA plans to stop astronauts from leaving dirty diapers across the solar system

NASA is turning to Earth’s brightest minds to tackle a cosmic conundrum: recycling human waste in space.

The agency’s LunaRecycle Challenge offers $3 million for innovative solutions to repurpose astronaut faeces, urine, and vomit on the Moon and beyond—preventing a repeat of the 96 bags of Apollo-era waste still littering the lunar surface.

With plans for long-term lunar outposts and Mars missions, NASA seeks tech that can transform waste into usable resources—think fuel, building materials, or even recycled water—without hauling trash back to Earth.

“Sustainability is key as we explore deeper into space,” the agency emphasised, highlighting the challenge’s dual potential to advance both extraterrestrial and terrestrial recycling.

Proposals are under review, with winners advancing to prototype phases. The stakes? A cleaner Moon, smoother deep-space travel, and a $3 million prize for the most revolutionary space-age sanitation system.