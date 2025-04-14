Katy Perry Serenades All-Female Blue Origin Crew as They Make History

Space queens reign supreme

The iconic all-female Blue Origin crew—including Katy Perry, Gayle King, and Lauren Sanchez—has safely touched back down on Earth after their stellar 11-minute joyride to space.

The celeb squad, suited up in astronaut gear, spent four magical minutes floating in zero gravity, with Katy Perry serenading the team with ‘What a Wonderful World’ (because, of course).

The historic flight, the first all-women mission since 1963, was live-streamed for maximum glam—proving space tourism is officially trending (if you can afford it).

While Oprah “sobbed” with pride over Gayle King facing her flight anxiety, critics side-eyed Blue Origin’s safety rep after past employee whistleblowing.

But hey, no drama this time—just Katy dropping tour teasers mid-space and Gayle joking about getting her ears pierced now that she’s conquered the final frontier.

Bezos? Probably already planning his next ‘vanity launch.’