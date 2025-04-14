M.I.A. drops full Mixtape Catalogue for Free

Bad girls do it well

M.I.A. has thrown open the vaults, releasing her entire mixtape catalogue for free streaming on her platform OHMNIMUSIC.

Fans can now dive into her raw, unfiltered creative evolution—from the sample-heavy Piracy Funds Terrorism Vol. 1 (2004), crafted with Diplo before her explosive debut Arular, to the experimental VickiLeekx (2010) and last year’s Bells Collection.

The drop also includes Armour, her 2024 spiritual anthem born from her Christian conversion.

“It’s all over the internet anyway—now it’s here, officially,” M.I.A. shrugged, framing mixtapes as sonic blueprints for her eras.

The release follows her controversial recent years, including pro-Trump tweets, clashes over vaccines, and her OHMNI brand’s “anti-5G” apparel.

Love her or question her, M.I.A. remains unapologetically herself—and now, her foundational work is free for the taking.