Melbourne’s home for musical mayhem

Tucked away on Russell Street, behind an unassuming entrance that belies its legendary status, 170 Russell has been a cornerstone of Melbourne’s live music scene through more incarnations than most venues see in a lifetime.

What began in 1965 as the Lido Theatre has shape-shifted across decades – from vaudeville stage to disco temple, from cinema to the city’s most storied live music bunker.

The walls here have absorbed more history than most museums.

This is where a young INXS launched their debut album before their meteoric rise, where an 18-year-old Taylor Swift first charmed Australian audiences, and where Tina Turner once played a secret show that left the city buzzing.

The venue’s DNA contains equal parts rock rebellion and pop spectacle, having hosted everyone from Shirley Bassey to Grinspoon in its intimate, sweat-drenched embrace.

What makes 170 Russell special isn’t just the names that have graced its stage, but how it makes every show feel like an event.

The tiered layout gives every punter a sightline, while the D&B J Series sound system delivers chest-rattling clarity whether you’re catching Korean indie acts or drum-and-bass royalty.

Three bars keep the drinks flowing, while black leather booths offer brief respite between sets – though most find themselves drawn back to the dance floor’s magnetic pull.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 170 Russell (@170.russell)

Surviving lockdowns thanks to fan support, 170 Russell emerged as a living archive of Melbourne’s musical soul.

More than brick and mortar, 170 Russell remains where Melbourne goes to remember why live music matters.

170 Russell

170 Russell St, Melbourne

(03) 9639 4000

170russell.com