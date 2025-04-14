Motherhood, astrophysics, and courage: Katy Perry’s space prep

The singer reveals how science and feminine power fuel her journey

As Katy Perry counts down to her historic Blue Origin spaceflight this Monday, the pop icon is turning to unexpected sources for inspiration: astrophysics books and her own “feminine divine.”

Between rehearsals for her upcoming world tour, Perry has been immersing herself in Carl Sagan’s Cosmos and string theory, channeling both scientific curiosity and maternal strength ahead of her journey to the stars.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the cosmos—we are all made of stardust,” Perry told The Associated Press at her California rehearsal space, where she’s been preparing mentally and emotionally for the 10-minute suborbital flight.

The mission, organized by Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, features an all-female crew including journalist Gayle King, former NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, and three other trailblazing women.

For Perry, the flight represents more than personal achievement—it’s a chance to inspire young girls. “I tell myself every day, ‘You’re doing this for the next generation,’” she said, reflecting on her daughter Daisy’s influence in unlocking deeper resilience.

The singer, whose hits like E.T. and Firework have long flirted with celestial themes, sees the mission as a feminist milestone in space travel, where women still comprise just 14% of astronauts.

While some have criticised the flight’s cost and spectacle, Perry emphasises its symbolic importance: “It’s about showing women belong in every arena, even the cosmos.”

As she trains in Texas this week, she’s focusing on the engineering marvel of spaceflight—and the courage required to say “yes” to the unknown.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will launch the crew from West Texas, marking the company’s 11th human spaceflight. Whether Perry paid for her seat remains undisclosed, but the payoff, she insists, is priceless: “Put us in coach—we’re ready.”