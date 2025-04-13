Nick Drake’s Five Leaves Left gets expansive Box Set with 30 Unreleased Recordings

30 unheard recordings reveal the birth of Five Leaves Left

More than five decades after its release, Nick Drake’s seminal 1969 debut Five Leaves Left is receiving its first major archival treatment with The Making of Five Leaves Left, a comprehensive new box set arriving July 25, 2025.

The collection marks a significant shift for Drake’s estate, which had previously resisted such releases to preserve focus on his three perfect studio albums.

The project was sparked by the discovery of long-lost tapes, including a mono reel from folk singer Beverley Martyn and a rehearsal recording found at the bottom of a drawer.

These unearthed treasures reveal intimate studio sessions and college-era rehearsals, offering fans unprecedented insight into Drake’s creative process.

Among the 30 previously unreleased recordings are early versions of “Time Has Told Me” and “Fruit Tree,” plus a strikingly different take on “Strange Face” and a rare vocal-only performance of “Day Is Done.”

Curated by Drake’s sister Gabrielle over nine years, the 4-CD/4-LP set carefully selects alternate takes of “River Man,” “Cello Song,” and other classics to document the album’s evolution rather than simply compiling every available outtake.

The package includes the original album alongside a 60-page booklet filled with recording details and archival material.

This release continues Drake’s remarkable posthumous resurgence, following Barack Obama’s 2024 playlist inclusion of “One of These Things First” and last year’s tribute album featuring contemporary artists.

For longtime fans and new listeners alike, The Making of Five Leaves Left offers the deepest look yet at the making of a folk masterpiece.

Pre-orders for the July 25 release are now available.