Mullet Moments with GRXCE

Big feelings, bigger shows: GRXCE’s wild ride from inside joke to indie icons—meet the rockers rewriting the rules.

When Jamila and Alex from GRXCE dropped by Happy Mag for our Mullet Moments series, we were treated to an inside look at the wild ride this Eora/Sydney-based indie pop-rock group have been on.

GRXCE sound like Paramore and beabadoobee jamming while Phoebe Bridgers writes the lyrics—delivering raw, addictive tracks that dive into womanhood, heartbreak, and the chaos of your 20s, all with a fresh, boundary-pushing edge.

Known for their emotionally rich songwriting and high-energy live shows, GRXCE are quickly becoming one of Australia’s most exciting emerging acts.

During their chat, the pair reflected on what turned out to be one of the boldest moves in their journey so far: a three-month tour sparked by a joke.

Jamila said they were just joking around, talking about doing shows in all our hometowns, at first.

Then she actually started booking them. When she told the band, they thought she was joking. She wasn’t.

The result? 21 shows in three months—nearly three per week—despite the fact they’d never done a proper tour before.

As both the band’s lead singer, plus working as an artist and tour manager, Jamila had to master the art of switching roles.

She said the most important thing to her is being present, so that when she’s in artist mode, she can’t worry about logistics.

Alex, who works as a producer and director outside of the band, acknowledged the pressure of wearing multiple hats.

“There are definitely moments where it’s stressful,” he said.

GRXCE’s debut EP Sorry for Being Sad was paired with a self-produced short film that sold out Sydney’s Ritz Cinema.

The record explores frontwoman Jamila Grace’s journey through heartbreak, mental health, and her recent ADHD diagnosis—earning them industry buzz.

GRXCE are ones to watch in 2025, fresh off a huge live run with sold-out shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, plus support slots for Royal & The Serpent (US), The Rubens, and more—oh, and they’re cooking up a sophomore EP too.

Big feelings. Bigger shows. Welcome to the world of GRXCE.

Catch GRXCE’s debut EP Sorry for Being Sad here.

