Where Freo’s music pulse kicks hardest

There’s something about Mojo’s that sticks with you—like the faint smell of spilled beer and decades of sweat soaked into the floorboards.

This isn’t just another live music venue; it’s Fremantle’s sacred ground for sonic worship, where legends were born and future stars cut their teeth.

Walk in any night and you’ll feel it—the crackle of anticipation as the house lights dim, the collective inhale before the first chord rings out.

The stage may be small, but the ghosts are big: John Butler’s first paid gig, Kevin Parker’s early psychedelic experiments, Stella Donnelly’s razor-sharp wit echoing off the red velvet curtains.

What makes Mojo’s special isn’t the famous names (though there are plenty). It’s the alchemy that happens when the right crowd, the right band, and the right amount of cheap beer collide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MOJOS (@mojosbarfreo)

On Wednesday nights, you might find yourself arguing over 90s trivia with a retired sailor. Thursday could see you swaying to forgotten vinyl gems with a bunch of audio nerds.

By the weekend, you’re sweaty and grinning in a mosh pit that smells like salt air and spilled rum.

The drinks are reasonably priced, the bartenders actually smile, and the bathrooms are a riot of decades’ worth of Sharpie graffiti—each scribble a tiny piece of someone’s best night ever.

Mojo’s Bar

📍 237 Queen Victoria St, North Freo

📞 (02) 9130 1322

🌐 mojosbar.com.au