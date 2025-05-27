Gorillaz to play first three albums live in epic 25th Anniversary shows

Gorillaz are turning back the clock for a once-in-a-lifetime celebration! 🎉

To mark their 25th anniversary, the virtual band will perform their first three albums—Gorillaz (2001), Demon Days (2005), and Plastic Beach (2010)—in full across four special London shows.

The concerts, part of their House of Kong exhibition at the Copper Box Arena, promise a full sensory throwback, with original visuals and live setups resurrected for each era.

Kicking off on August 29th, each night will spotlight a different album, culminating in a mystery show on September 3rd—leaving fans guessing what surprises Damon Albarn & co. have in store.

Exhibition ticket holders get first dibs on concert passes via an exclusive pre-sale, while general sales open May 30th.

With no other 2025 tour dates announced, this is a must-see for Gorillaz devotees.

And with Damon Albarn teasing a new album, the hype is real—the party’s just getting started.