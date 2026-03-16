Here’s who to catch at this year’s Vivid Sydney

This year’s Vivid might just be the best yet.

Ahhh, Vivid Sydney – that time of year when winter still feels fresh and our city turns into one big fluoro art installation – and we wouldn’t have it any other way!

As if the laser lights, drone shows, and world-famous chefs weren’t enough, this year’s lineup of local legends and global icons has just landed, and it is stacked.

Mistki will be playing four exclusive shows at the Sydney Opera House, and if you’re upset about missing out on tickets, rest assured: the fun doesn’t end there.

Born and raised in Western Sydney on Darug Land, RnB and neo-soul singer Pa777ience is making their Sydney Opera House debut on May 22nd – make sure you’re the friend that gets to say you listened to them before they were famous.

Sydney noise rock duo Party Dozen have got in some good practice while touring the world and collaborating with some massive names like Amyl and the Sniffers and Nick Cave, so you’ll want to make sure you catch their Sydney Opera House show come May 25th.

One of Australia’s very best artist management labels is celebrating their 15th birthday this year, and to make sure it’s oh-so-special, they’ve organised an Opera House takeover.

May 27th will be a massive night of music and poetry, featuring Indonesian-born R&B star Maina Doe, South Sudanese poet NMMWL and vocal and spoken word from Chilean-Australian talent KHYA.

There’s something for everyone with a bit of jazz, soul, and hip-hop, anchored by Sydney instrumental collective Hey, Love.

You can grab tickets to all the good stuff by following the link here, but be careful, you might end up with a gig to go to every night through May.

But after all, you only live once!