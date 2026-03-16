Bernard Fanning Setlist and Set Times

Bernard Fanning’s had a busy couple weeks, but there’s still more to come.

He kicked off his Aussie tour in Adelaide on February 27th, and has been darting around the country since.

He’s only about halfway through, though, and is yet to treat fans in Newcastle, Sydney, Thirroul, Melbourne, Canberra, and the Gold Coast.

He’s touring to celebrate 20 years of his album Tea & Sympathy, which has become an absolute Aussie classic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bernard Fanning (@bernardfanning)

Bern tours with Georgia Mooney, who will kick off at 7:30pm, as well as Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack (just to keep the Brissy solidarity alive) who will play at 8:15pm.

The man himself will then take centre-stage at about 9pm.

Let’s not beat around the bush, though: you’re here to figure out whether or not he’ll be playing all the bangers from Tea & Sympathy.

Luckily, we’ve got some good news for you.

Bernard Fanning Setlist

Down to the River

Thrill Is Gone

Hope & Validation

Wash Me Clean

Not Finished Just Yet

Songbird

For You and I

Further Down the Road

Believe

The Strangest Thing (With “The Wind Cries Mary” by Jimi Hendrix)

Which Way Home?

Kathy’s Song (Paul Simon cover)

Steady Job

Watch Over Me (with Sam Cromack and Georgia Mooney)

Yesterday’s Gone (with Sam Cromack and Georgia Mooney)

Beware of Darkness (George Harrison cover)

Hey, Hey, What Can I Do (Led Zeppelin cover)

Sleeping Rough

Wish You Well