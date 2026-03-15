G Flip to headline AFC women’s Asian cup final

Don’t flip out!

G Flip has just been announced as the headlining act for the 2026 AFC Women’s Asian Cup’s closing ceremony next Saturday March 21st – which means the girls will really need to bring it home before then.

After defeating DPR Korea on Friday, the Matildas will be up against China PR in Perth tomorrow, March 17th, and Japan and Korea Republic will face off the next day on Wednesday, March 18th.

It’s anyone’s game considering three out of four are former champions and Korea Republic were 2022’s runners-up.

The final will go down at Stadium Australia, and G will take centre stage right before the two teams (whoever they may be!) fill the field.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CommBank Matildas (@matildas)

G Flip already provided the official anthem for the Women’s Cup a few weeks back, where they did a cover of Aussie rock band Rattling Sabres’ track ‘All Fired Up’, which you might only recognise via Pat Benatar’s cover.

You can bet they’ll be playing the track live this weekend.

Sarah Walsh, the Chief Operating Officer of this year’s Cup Australia said having G play will be the perfect way to send off the tournament, and will “celebrate the incredible atmosphere fans and players have created throughout”.

It’s also the perfect encore for fans who just can’t get enough of G after they wrapped up the Australian leg of their mega World Tour in Perth over the weekend – even selling out a few arenas while they were at it.

The next time they’ll perform down under won’t be til May, when they pay Darwin a visit and rock the stage of the Bass In The Grass festival.

If you just can’t wait, you might want to think about grabbing tickets to the Women’s Cup final – football fan or not.