The Lemon Twigs are back with a new album ‘Look For Your Mind!’ and the first single is already here

If the world’s felt a little unhinged, you’re not alone — and apparently neither are The Lemon Twigs.

The Long Island sibling duo have announced their sixth studio album Look For Your Mind!, arriving May 8 via Captured Tracks and Civilians.

Alongside the news comes the album’s first taste: the jangly, harmony-loaded single ‘I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You’.

Underneath the glossy pop exterior, the record apparently carries a slightly darker undercurrent.

“I do think that now is a time of insanity,” Brian D’Addario said in a statement. “You really have to hold onto your own mind if you don’t wanna lose it.”

Sounds about right for 2026.

For the first time, the brothers – Brian and Michael D’Addario – brought their live band into the studio. Drummer Reza Matin, bassist Danny Ayala and Eva Chambers of Tchotchke all appear on the record, marking a shift from the duo’s usual do-everything-themselves approach.

The change seems to have opened things up creatively. The new single ‘I Just Can’t Get Over Losing You’ starts like classic Lemon Twigs sunshine pop, all ringing guitars and tight harmonies, before throwing in a few unexpected twists, the chorus cuts short, the bridge lands early, and the song builds toward a euphoric vocal moment between Brian and Chambers.

Apparently, they can’t help themselves.

“Every time we try to write something that’s completely straightforward, we can’t help adding an element which comes out of left field,” Brian said. “We always want to write a song we’ve never heard before.”

The album follows a particularly productive run for the band. Their last two releases, A Dream Is All We Know (2024) and Everything Harmony (2023), marked something of a reset for the group, leaning further into lush songwriting and vintage pop influences.

According to Michael D’Addario, that era was about making music they’d actually want to listen to themselves.

It seems to be working.

Australian fans might remember The Lemon Twigs last visit in 2023, when they returned for the first time in six years to play Harvest Rock headline shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and a Live From Happy session while they were in town.

No new Aussie dates have been announced yet, but the band has confirmed an extensive 2026 tour across the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland, which usually means Australia eventually sneaks onto the itinerary.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Head to the bands website for full dates.