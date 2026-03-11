Sydney Rose I Know What I Want Tour setlist and set times

The wait is over, Sydney Rose is finally in Sydney.

Nashville based indie singer-songwriter Sydney Rose is about to kick off her long-awaited Australian tour this year.

Rose’s lyricism is poignant and intimate, with her acoustic demos and covers translating beautifully to her live performances.

In support of her beloved 2025 EP I Know What I Want, this is sure to be a sincere and cathartic show.

Doors open for her Sydney show at 7pm, followed shortly after by a set from Charlie Pittman, before Sydney Rose graces the stage.

Doors in Brisbane and Melbourne are currently set for 7:30pm.

If you’ve got your tissues ready, here is what we can expect her to play, based on some recent shows:

(Although, keep in mind that Sydney Rose is no stranger to dropping unexpected covers or unreleased songs during her shows, so, expect the unexpected!)

Sydney Rose I Know What I Want Tour Setlist

31 You’d Be Stars I Stopped Trying Over Before And After You Briston 5 More Minutes Listen to the Birds Dogs I Pass on the Street Unmade Bed Girl Crush (Little Big Town cover) Charlie We Hug Now The Holiday Dreams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sydney rose 🌙 (@sydneyrosemusic_)

Final tickets are available here.