Sydney Rose I Know What I Want Tour setlist and set times

The wait is over, Sydney Rose is finally in Sydney.
Nashville based indie singer-songwriter Sydney Rose is about to kick off her long-awaited Australian tour this year.
Rose’s lyricism is poignant and intimate, with her acoustic demos and covers translating beautifully to her live performances.
In support of her beloved 2025 EP I Know What I Want, this is sure to be a sincere and cathartic show.
Doors open for her Sydney show at 7pm, followed shortly after by a set from Charlie Pittman, before Sydney Rose graces the stage.
Doors in Brisbane and Melbourne are currently set for 7:30pm.
If you’ve got your tissues ready, here is what we can expect her to play, based on some recent shows:
(Although, keep in mind that Sydney Rose is no stranger to dropping unexpected covers or unreleased songs during her shows, so, expect the unexpected!)
Sydney Rose I Know What I Want Tour Setlist
- 31
- You’d Be Stars
- I Stopped Trying
- Over
- Before And After You
- Briston
- 5 More Minutes
- Listen to the Birds
- Dogs I Pass on the Street
- Unmade Bed
- Girl Crush (Little Big Town cover)
- Charlie
- We Hug Now
- The Holiday
- Dreams
Final tickets are available here.