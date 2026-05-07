Here’s the full setlist for Sting’s STING 3.0 tour (2026)

If you’re heading along to catch Sting on his STING 3.0 run, this is the setlist you’re walking into.

Sting came up fronting The Police, writing sharp, slightly off-centre pop songs that didn’t sound like anything else on radio at the time.

Then instead of coasting on that, he pivoted into a solo career that pulled in jazz, world music and softer, more introspective songwriting – and somehow made that work on a massive scale.

His setlist is a pretty generous sweep of the catalogue – heavy on The Police classics, with the key solo cuts folded in – all played in that tighter, three-piece format.

‘Every Breath You Take,’ ‘Fields of Gold,’ ‘Roxanne’ – they’ve soundtracked enough lives at this point that people keep coming back.

Plus it keeps things moving, trims the excess, and lets the songs do what they’ve always done best live.

STING 3.0 Core Setlist (2026)

Message in a Bottle (The Police)

I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) (His latest single)

If I Ever Lose My Faith in You

Englishman in New York

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic (The Police)

Fields of Gold

Never Coming Home

Mad About You

Driven to Tears (The Police)

A Thousand Years

Can’t Stand Losing You (The Police)

Shape of My Heart

Walking on the Moon (The Police)

So Lonely (The Police)

Desert Rose

King of Pain (The Police)

Every Breath You Take (The Police)

Encore

Roxanne (The Police)

Fragile

The “3.0” Vibe: Since this is a trio (Sting on bass, Dominic Miller on guitar, and Chris Maas on drums), the arrangements are a bit rockier and less “orchestral” than his previous My Songs tour.

After wrapping up his current run through the Southern US – including stops across Texas, Georgia and the Carolinas – the trio heads to Europe for a packed summer stretch, before returning to North America for a series of more intimate theatre shows.

If you’re eyeing tickets for the Brooklyn or Vancouver dates, don’t sit on it. These fall shows lean into smaller theatre venues rather than arenas, which means they tend to move quickly once they’re on sale.

Head to Sting’s website for full tour dates and tickets.