Heeseung’s March 10 moment feels a lot like Zayn leaving One Direction

Six years with ENHYPEN, a solo dream, and a date One Direction fans will remember

BELIFT LAB confirmed that Heeseung is leaving ENHYPEN to pursue a solo career, marking the first lineup change since the group’s 2020 debut and sending shockwaves through the fandom, ENGENE.

The move comes after months of conversations between Heeseung, the other members, and the agency, with everyone agreeing that he has a distinct creative direction he wants to explore and has been quietly working on solo material for some time.

Heeseung has said he wants to share his music without putting his own ambition ahead of the team, while BELIFT LAB framed the decision as a thoughtful step to support both the group’s growth and his individual artistry.

Heeseung will stay signed under BELIFT LAB as a solo artist and is already preparing his debut album, which he promised fans will arrive “as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN will continue as a six-member group with Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki, showing they’re ready to keep moving forward.

In a handwritten letter on Weverse, Heeseung thanked fans for six years of memories:

Hello, this is HEESEUNG.

First of all, I know many ENGENEs must have been surprised to hear my news, and I imagine this sudden message may have left you with many questions. That’s why I wanted to speak to you directly.

The past six years have been filled with moments that are difficult to put into words — moments that were overwhelmingly meaningful, and incredibly precious to me.

Sharing so many emotions with the members, and having ENGENEs always there to support us, helped me move closer, step by step, to a dream that once felt out of reach.

I truly believe none of this would have been possible without you.

Those memories will remain some of the most shining and unforgettable moments of my life. I will never forget them, and I want to continue supporting ENHYPEN as someone who will always cheer them on.

Over time, I shared the work I had been creating with the company, and we spent a long time discussing with many people how it might best be presented. After thinking deeply about it for a long time, I ultimately made a big decision in line with the direction that was discussed, in hopes of returning to you in a better way.

As many of you know, I have continued working on personal projects, dedicating a lot of time to them with the hope that one day I could share them with you. There were so many things I wanted to show you, but at the same time, I didn’t want my own ambitions to come before the team.

I’m aware of the concerns and many conversations surrounding this, and I’m working hard to prepare so I can meet you again soon. My sincere hope is to return to you with an even better version of myself.

ENGENEs have always shown endless love and support to someone who still has so much to learn, and because I know how surprising and worrying this news may feel, I also feel truly sorry. At the same time, I understand that these feelings come from how much you care about me.

I will carry the love ENGENEs have given me in my heart as I move forward.

ENGENEs,

thank you, and I love you.

The timing of the announcement, March 10, coincidentally mirrors the day Zayn Malik left One Direction 11 years ago, a coincidence that hasn’t gone unnoticed by social media, where fans are feeling extra nostalgic today.

It’s a bittersweet moment for ENGENE – Heeseung is stepping out on his own, but the connection between him, the group, and their fans feels as strong as ever.