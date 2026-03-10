Rosanna Arquette criticised Pulp Fiction, and Tarantino’s reply is worth reading

Even decades later, Pulp Fiction remains at the heart of debates about race, creative ownership, and how we rethink 90s pop culture.

A fresh Hollywood feud has erupted after Quentin Tarantino published a pointed open letter responding to criticism from actress Rosanna Arquette over his work on Pulp Fiction.

Arquette, who played Jody in the 1994 cult classic, recently criticised Tarantino’s use of the N-word in his films during an interview with The Sunday Times, calling it “racist and creepy” and suggesting the director has been given a “hall pass” for too long.

Tarantino responded with a sharply worded open letter, obtained by The Wrap, accusing the actress of disrespecting both him and the film decades after its release.

In the letter, he also suggested her comments were motivated by publicity and criticised what he described as a lack of loyalty between collaborators.

The letter reads in full:

“Dear Rosanna,

I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and a film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?

Do you feel this way now?

Very possibly.

But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honour.

There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues.

But it would appear the objective was accomplished.

Congratulations.

Q”

The letter has made waves online, reigniting debate over Tarantino’s provocative dialogue and Pulp Fiction’s legacy

In the end, maybe they’re both right – she calls it out, he calls it loyalty – and the argument isn’t going anywhere.