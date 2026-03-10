The story of Jon Bon Jovi and his band is officially heading to the big screen

The prayer answered.

The story of how a band of New Jersey kids became global rock titans is heading to the big screen.

A new musical biopic chronicling the rise of Bon Jovi is officially in the works at Universal Pictures, with the full involvement and blessing of the band’s founder and frontman, Jon Bon Jovi.

Following in the footsteps of music-driven hits like 8 Mile and Straight Outta Compton, the film will have access to the group’s legendary back catalogue.

This guarantees that anthems like ‘Livin’ on a Prayer,’ ‘Wanted Dead or Alive,’ and ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’ will provide the soundtrack to their origin story.

The project is being produced by Kevin J. Walsh and Gotham Chopra, who previously collaborated with the singer on the 2024 Hulu docuseries Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

The news arrives as the band continues to celebrate their legacy, having released their 16th studio album, Forever, in 2024 to mark their 40th anniversary.

Later this year, they will return to the stage for their first live performances in four years, with a residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden scheduled for July.