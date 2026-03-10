Glenn Danzig’s first vinyl release shatters records on Discogs

Punk gold.

Glenn Danzig’s very first solo single has become the most valuable record sold on Discogs in February, fetching a cool USD$10,000.

The rare seven-inch, ‘Who Killed Marilyn?,’ features the Misfits B-side ‘Spook City U.S.A.’ and originates from a highly limited 1983 pressing on purple-and-black vinyl, with only 25 copies ever made.

According to Discogs, the seller claims to be the original owner who received the record directly from Danzig himself in 1983.

This marks the first time this specific variant has ever changed hands on the marketplace.

While the original 1981 black vinyl pressing of about 5,000 copies is itself a collector’s item worth around $500, the extreme scarcity of this purple-and-black edition catapulted it to the top of the charts, beating out rare records by The Rolling Stones and ABBA for the month’s top spot.