The Rolling Stones are teaming up with Lady Gaga and Bruce Springsteen

The Rolling Stones have announced an interactive virtual concert with Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen and others, scheduled for February 2023.

The Rolling Stones have announced that they will be hosting a virtual show early next year, in honour of the release of GRRR Live!; the group’s 50th anniversary performance from 2012.

This interactive concert will feature appearances from artists who performed alongside The Rolling Stones a decade ago, including Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, The Black Keys, John Mayer, Mick Taylor and Gary Clark Jr.

Along with these star-studded appearances, footage of the late Charlie Watts on drums will also be showcased. Throughout the show, fans will be treated to classic hits by the UK rockers, including Sympathy For The Devil, Start Me Up and Gimme Shelter.

This virtual extravaganza will be a landmark event, as fans have not been able to re-watch the original concert since it aired on television 2012. In even more exciting news, viewers will be able to get personally involved throughout the show, by uploading videos of themselves enjoying the music. These videos will appear on a screen beside the performances.

For Australians, the concert will be available to stream via rollingstonesnewark.com, on February 3, 2023, at 7:00AM (AEDT). Other available streaming times include 8:00PM GMT, EST and PST (February 2), as well as 8:00PM AWST. For more information and to get tickets, click here.