The Killers pause O2 concert to stream England winning the Euro Semifinal

They celebrated the win by launching into the beloved ‘Mr Brightside’ after streaming the winning goal on the big screen.

The Killers seemed to be feeling particularly patriotic at their O2 London gig last night.

The Las Vegas natives interrupted their show to stream the final moments of England’s Euro 2024 semifinal win over the Netherlands.

(skip to 2 minutes)

As the house lights turned down and the ITV commentary began to play over the stadium speakers, a crowd of over 20,000 fans watched on as the last few minutes of the game were projected onto the band’s backdrop.

As the final whistle blew, and Ollie Watkins kicked the winning goal, the stadium went wild, soundtracked by iconic rock anthem ‘Mr Brightside’ (particularly beloved by the British).

With this final win, England have secured their spot in the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday.

Fans quickly took to socials to share the iconic moment, as one twitter user wrote, “THE KILLERS WITH THE COOLEST SOCCER WATCH PARTY EVER ”

THE KILLERS WITH THE COOLEST SOCCER WATCH PARTY EVER 👀⚽️

MR BRIGHTSIDE🤯🙈💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇱#NEDENG #Eurocopa2024 pic.twitter.com/oa7XLpf032 — Festival Goers (@FestivalGoers_) July 10, 2024

Another user took to X (formerly Twitter) to dub the song as “UK’s national anthem”.

If you ever get the chance to watch England advance to the final of the Euros then sign along to the UK’s national anthem in an arena of 15,000 people, I highly recommend it. Utter perfection from The Killers. 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/dVF0f14I1W — Emily (@_emilywalmsley) July 10, 2024

Although we are unsure if this iconic moment was planned, the band did announce via X that they were playing for England last night.

Tonight we played for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿! pic.twitter.com/bqvSas14Z5 — The Killers (@thekillers) July 10, 2024

Earlier this year, The Killers also announced a residency in their hometown of Las Vegas.

The band will be playing 8 shows over August in celebration of the 20-year anniversary of their debut album ‘Hot Fuss’.

For now, though, ‘Mr Brightside‘ continues to go down in history as an iconic (international) anthem.