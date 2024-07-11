Three Aussie Dance Floor Anthems We Are Digging Right Now

Sweet sweet music. A lot of dance, and a lot of love, here are three brand new Aussie tracks that rule the floor

Forget the mainstream, forget the flavour of the month – we’re diving deep into the molten core of Australian music to deliver the hottest new cuts guaranteed to blow your speakers (in the best way possible).

Crank it up for this scorching selection of Aussie dance floor anthems.

Willo f. JOY. – “left u”

Willo is back, this time teaming up with production prodigy JOY. (who, by the way, was getting Zane Lowe shoutouts at 16 – no biggie). “left u” is the follow-up to her acclaimed EP, and with JOY.’s cred boasting names like Phora and even Frank Ocean collaborators, this is a match made in sonic heaven.

“Quite a full circle moment working with JOY. on this record. I can remember she was one of the first Australian vocalists I gravitated towards after hearing some of her earlier material years ago and to have her on one of my tracks is quite surreal. The creative process came together organically after some back and forth over ds and in pretty much 2 takes the vocals you hear were done – the dream right?”

Vlossom – “Burn3r”

Alister Wright’s visionary project Vlossom is back after a two-year hiatus with the soaring “Burn3r.”

Vlossom has always pushed boundaries, and with Wright taking the reins solo this time around, “Burn3r” explodes with a story of redemption, blending DIY pop-rock with feel-good psychedelia.

In Wright’s own words: “This is about coming back from getting knocked down hard. ‘Burn3r’ was the soundtrack to my comeback, and now I want to share it with everyone so we can rock out together.”

Anna Lumoe – “Only Love”

Dance music queen Anna Lunoe returns with a firecracker – “Only Love.” Teaming up with UK duo Y U QT, it’s a collision of Lunoe’s adrenaline-pumping synths and Y U QT’s club-ready edge.

Four minutes of pure dancefloor bliss, “Only Love” is a shot of pure spirit, says Lunoe. Working with Y U QT reignited her inner 14-year-old, a feeling she cherishes.

This anthem offers another taste of Lunoe’s evolving sound and upcoming work. A revered tastemaker, Lunoe’s influence spans genres and continents. “Only Love” proves she’s here to stay, pushing boundaries and staying true to her sound.

So there you have it, the freshest Aussie music guaranteed to set your ears (and speakers) on fire. Dive in, crank it up, and get ready to discover the future of Australian music.