Five of the best Music On Film titles to wrap your eyes around at this years MIFF

Get ready to dive into the Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) 2024 with the best of Music On Film

From August 8 to 25, MIFF is set to flood Melbourne, Victoria, and screens across Australia with over 250 features, shorts, and immersive XR experiences.

This year’s line-up is nothing short of spectacular, and alongside Francis Ford Coppola’s epic, “Megalopolis” and Demi Moore’s Cannes hit “The Substance,” what’s got us truly hyped is MIFF’s stellar Music on Film selection.

Highlights include “Ellis Park,” a touching doc on Warren Ellis’s journey and activism, “A Century in Sound,” a serene dive into Japan’s music cafés, and “Teaches of Peaches,” a raucous tribute to the gender-punk icon. Check out our pic of the five best Music on Films to get across

The Teaches of Peaches

Get ready to celebrate 20 years of “The Teaches of Peaches” with this Teddy Award-winning documentary. Peaches, the gender-bending music machine, takes center stage alongside her celeb mates (Feist, Chilly Gonzales – you name ’em) for a wild ride through her world.

Ellis Park

This intimate doc takes you on a journey with Aussie music royalty Warren Ellis, chronicling his life and unlikely friendship with Dutch conservationist Femke Dem Haas. Expect heartwarming moments with his folks in Ballarat and a trip to the Sumatran rainforest sanctuary that kinda sorta bears his name (Ellis Park, FYI).

A Century in Sound

Ever dreamed of chilling in a Japanese “listening cafe”? This Kiwi doco series will transport you right there. Explore the unique world of these record havens, where audiophiles gather for sonic serenity and a deep dive into Japanese music history. Plus, witness the post-war cultural exchange and the influence of Western sounds.

Kneecap

This rowdy biopic throws you headfirst into the lives of a Belfast hip-hop trio (playing themselves, no less) who find themselves leading the charge to save the Irish language. Yep, you read that right. And alongside them is none other than Michael Fassbender.

Wake in Fright

Aussie cult classic “Wake in Fright” gets a whole new lease on life with this special screening. Local experimental crew Surprise Chef take the stage, weaving a brand new soundscape to the restored 4K visuals. Prepare to be terrified (and intrigued) all over again. More info here.

MIFF 2024 is a music film lover’s paradise – See you there!