Just show up. The music—and the history—will do the rest.

Step into The Evelyn Hotel, and you’re stepping into 50 years of Melbourne’s music history.

This unassuming corner pub on Brunswick Street has been the beating heart of Fitzroy’s live scene since the 1970s, where the walls hum with stories of legendary gigs and future stars.

The Evelyn’s bandroom is hallowed ground—a 350-capacity space that’s hosted everyone from Powderfinger and Dirty Three to international acts like Muse in their early days.

Today, it’s where local talent like Hiatus Kaiyote and Alex Lahey honed their craft before hitting big stages.

The vibe? Intimate, raw, and unpretentious—a place where the beer is cold, the crowd is passionate, and the music always takes centre stage.

Beyond the bandroom, The Evelyn is a quintessential Melbourne pub. The front bar boasts a pool table, arcade games, and a relaxed Brunswick Street buzz, while the outdoor seating offers prime people-watching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evelyn Hotel (@theevelynhotel)

Dog-friendly and staffed by locals who know their regulars, it’s the kind of place where gigs end with new friendships.

With a bottle shop on-site and late-night hours, The Evelyn is a rare breed: a venue that’s stayed true to its roots while nurturing the next generation of music.

The Evelyn Hotel

📍 351 Brunswick St, Fitzroy

📞 (03) 9419 5500

🌐 evelynhotel.com.au