Sony WH-1000XM6: A New Noise Cancelling King

It’s not every day a piece of gear slides into your life and instantly earns “daily essential” status.

But that’s exactly what happened when I got my hands on the latest Sony WH-1000XM6s. After a week of constant use — from loud commutes to late-night album dives — it’s safe to say Sony’s latest flagship headphones don’t just meet the high expectations of their lineage… they raise the bar entirely.

Right off the bat, the sound is lush. Spacious, detailed, and full of presence, the XM6s make your music feel like it’s wrapping itself around your head. Everything from Troye Sivan’s breathy falsetto to the rolling beats in a Dom Dolla set come through with impressive depth and clarity. There’s real definition here, but it doesn’t feel clinical — it’s warm, textured, and genuinely engaging.

And then there’s the noise cancelling. Sony’s new QN3 processor and 12-microphone system mean serious business. I took these on a couple of packed city trains and through a windy coastal walk, and they carved me out my own little sonic space every single time. You know that moment when you pause your music and realise just how loud your surroundings actually are? That doesn’t really happen here — because the outside world just… doesn’t make it in.

The real kicker is how smart the ambient features are. Whether I was grabbing a coffee or navigating a crowded street, the Auto Ambient Sound mode adjusted on the fly, letting in just enough of the world to keep me aware without compromising the vibe. It’s the kind of intelligent design you forget is even working — which is exactly how it should feel.

Comfort-wise, Sony’s done the job right. The vegan leather earpads are plush, the headband is lighter and wider, and the whole build feels premium without being heavy. I wore these through a full workday and well into a music binge after — no pinch or fatigue.

Call quality is another low-key standout. I took a few work calls while out and about, and every single one came through clean. No repeats, no “Can you say that again?” — just solid, background-noise-free clarity.

Battery life holds its own too. I’ve charged them once this week, and I’ve been rinsing them. One of the biggest features is the XM6’s three-minute quick charge, which gives you up to 3 hours playback. A real gamechanger when you’re about to head out the door and realise your headphones are dead.

If you like to tweak, the Sound Connect app lets you dial in the EQ exactly how you want — if you think you know better than the Grammy winning engineers that helped design these!

At $699, they’re not a casual purchase. But if music is part of your daily rhythm — and you want every note, nuance, and kick drum to sound just right — the WH-1000XM6s are worth every cent. Sony’s latest feels less like an upgrade and more like a new benchmark.