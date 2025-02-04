The Best Studio Headphones of 2025 (and the ones you’ll want to wear everywhere)

Studio headphones and earbuds come in all shapes and sizes. Wondering which pair is right for you? Here are the best options in 2025

The world of professional audio can be daunting, and in particular, studio headphones and earbuds. Pro audio websites can be full of flashy videos, marketing buzz words, and jargon. It’s important to have an understanding of various applications and what the pair of headphones in question are best at, so you can pick the right one.

Headphones and earbuds have levelled up massively in recent years, cementing themselves as must-have tools alongside studio monitors for recording, monitoring, mixing—even mastering. And with options tailored for work, play, and everything in between, there’s never been a better time to upgrade. So, let’s dive into the best headphones and earbuds out there, whether you’re locked in a studio session, fine-tuning a mix, or unwinding with your favourite album.