Festival of Voices 2025: 6 Unmissable Events Celebrating Global Sounds & Cultures

Sing, dance, bake & belong: A celebration of local and global voices in Hobart.

Hobart’s beloved Festival of Voices returns this winter (27 June – 6 July) with a dazzling lineup of events that celebrate the power of music to bridge cultures, languages, and generations.

From the hypnotic rhythms of Réunion Island’s Maloya to Mongolian throat singing and Welsh baking harmonies, here are six standout cultural experiences you won’t want to miss.

1. Salama Kids Show: Réunionese Creole Joy

Dive into the vibrant world of Maloya, a UNESCO-recognised tradition born from the resilience of Réunion Island’s Creole community.

This interactive workshop for kids (6+) lets them clap, sing, and dance to call-and-response tunes while playing traditional instruments like the kayamb (sugar-cane rattle).

A joyful intro to a culture once silenced by colonial bans.

Sat 28 June, 2.00 pm | Moonah Arts Centre | $29

2. Salama: Maloya Workshop

Go deeper with Salama’s adult-friendly workshop, exploring the history and heartbeat of Maloya through body percussion, Creole songs, and storytelling.

Led by Dr. Muriel Hillion-Toulcanon, this session is a hands-on tribute to resistance and unity.

Sun 29 June, 11.00 am | Ian Potter Recital Hall | $60

3. Salama: Island Rhapsodies

The award-winning ensemble Salama takes the stage for a soul-stirring performance blending Malagasy and Creole vocals, hypnotic percussion, and dances that trace Réunion’s complex history.

A must-see for world music lovers.

Sun 29 June, 5.00 pm | Ian Potter Recital Hall | $55

4. Waiata, Cançons, Lieder

Three powerhouse choirs—Luminata Voices (NZ), Veus (Catalonia), and Sjaella (Germany)—unite for a breathtaking a cappella journey across centuries, from folk tunes to contemporary harmonies.

A masterclass in vocal transcendence.

Tues 1 July, 7.30 pm | Federation Concert Hall | From $45

5. HAYA Band: Migration

Mongolia’s HAYA Band makes their Australian debut with a spellbinding fusion of throat singing, horse-head fiddle (morin khuur), and shamanic drums.

Their music—rooted in nomadic traditions—whispers of vast grasslands and universal longing.

Sat 5 July, 7.30 pm | Theatre Royal | From $39

6. Welsh Cakes & Singing Workshop

Bake, sing, and laugh with Bush Gothic in this quirky workshop where Welsh phrases meet buttery picau ar y maen (Welsh cakes).

No prior skills needed—just a love for delicious carbs and harmony.

Sun 29 June, 1.00 pm | Hobart Town Hall | $60

From Réunion’s rebellious rhythms to Mongolian echoes and Welsh melodies, Festival of Voices 2025 is a passport to global connection.

Grab your tickets here—and your singing voice—before these unique events sell out!