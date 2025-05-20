10 Reasons Festival of Voices Is the Coolest Thing Happening in Tasmania This Winter

Two decades of song, connection, and pure joy – Tasmania’s Festival of Voices returns as the beating heart of the season.

Tasmania’s winter skies are about to ring with the sound of pure joy as the Festival of Voices returns for its spectacular 20th anniversary edition.

From 27 June to 6 July, Hobart will transform into a vibrant hub of song and connection, with 70 incredible events spanning world-class concerts, immersive workshops, and unforgettable community experiences.

This milestone year promises to be the festival’s most exciting yet, blending two decades of choral excellence with fresh new voices and performances.

This is no ordinary off-season – it’s when voices rise together around the metaphorical fire of song, transforming the island into a radiant celebration of music and connection.

Since 2005, the festival has defied winter’s chill with the undeniable warmth of shared singing, proving Tasmania’s coldest months can be its most vibrant.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or simply love the thrill of singing along, here are the top irresistible reasons to join Australia’s biggest celebration of voice in 2025.

1. For Community Spirit: The Big Sing is a Singing Celebration

With 30,000+ attendees gathering annually,The Big Sing has grown into the Festival of Voices’ most iconic event—a roaring celebration of Tasmania’s winter spirit and Australia’s largest communal singing experience.

Friday, 27 June marks the start of the festival and there’s no better way to kick it off than by joining thousands of voices in this free, all-ages singalong.

Whether you’re a seasoned performer or just love belting out a tune, this is where strangers become choir mates, and the simple joy of singing together transforms a chilly evening into something unforgettable.

Rug up, grab a hot drink, and settle in as local and interstate artists lead the crowd in an electrifying mix of songs—from nostalgic classics to uplifting anthems.

2. For Choir Lovers: World-Class Choral Experiences

As Australia’s leading choral festival, the Festival of Voices brings together elite interstate and international choirs for breathtaking performances.

The 2025 program features everything from classical masterpieces to contemporary vocal innovations.

Choir groups can also take advantage of special choir packages including tailored performances and networking opportunities.

3. For Aspiring Singers: Transformative Workshops

Hone your craft with hands-on workshops led by acclaimed vocal coaches and artists.

From songwriting, to celebrating Maloya music, to talking with composers, to even cooking and singing in Welsh (!) a range of choir packages cater to all skill and interest levels. It’s a rare chance to learn from the best in a supportive, inspiring environment.

4. For Families: Free & Fun-Filled Events

With plenty of family-friendly programming like Teddies & Bin, Rhyme & Sing, or the Song Trivia and Community Singalong, it’s the perfect introduction to the magic of music while creating unforgettable memories.

5. For Music Fans: Stellar Concert Lineup

From intimate cabaret shows to grand choral spectacles, the festival showcases an eclectic mix of genres and styles from across Tasmania, making this a must for any music lover.

Don’t miss performers like the Frankston Ladies Choir, Chantefique, and the Ukrainian Choir, plus many more.

6. For Team Building: The Corporate Choir Challenge

Looking for an innovative team-building activity? The Corporate Choir Challenge returns, inviting workplaces to bond through music.

No experience needed – just enthusiasm! It’s a fun, uplifting way to strengthen connections among colleagues while supporting a great cause.

7. For Social Singers: The Vibrant Singers’ Lounge

Make new friends and unwind between events at the Singers’ Lounge, a dedicated space for casual mingling and impromptu jam sessions.

It’s the perfect spot to connect with fellow music lovers in a relaxed, creative atmosphere.

8. For Explorers: Surprise Pop-Up Performances

Discover spontaneous musical magic as choirs pop-up in unexpected places – from Salamanca Market to kunanyi’s slopes and cozy fireside lounges.

These surprise performances turn all of Tasmania into a stage, creating unforgettable moments of harmony around every corner.

9. For First-Timers: Accessible & Welcoming

New to choral music? The festival’s inclusive atmosphere makes it easy to dive in. With beginner-friendly workshops, free events, and welcoming spaces like the Singers’ Lounge, there’s no barrier to joining the celebration.

10. For Everyone: A Winter Celebration Like No Other

There’s something magical about singing together during Tasmania’s winter. Against a backdrop of crisp air and stunning landscapes, the festival creates warmth and connection through shared music. It’s an experience that stays with you long after the final note.

Join the Celebration

This year’s Festival of Voices promises to be its most memorable edition yet.

Whether you come for the world-class performances, the life-affirming workshops, or simply the electric joy of singing with thousands of others, you’ll leave with a full heart and melodies in your memory.

Tickets and full program details available here.